Music legend Matt Goss joins Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up

Music legend Matt Goss has joined the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up.

The chart-topping singer has enjoyed mega success as the frontman of BROS, with their debut album Push going platinum seven times.

He said: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

Matt is now a solo artist, and he is about to release his solo album, The Beautiful Unknown.

Over the last decade, the 53-year-old has had a record breaking residency on the Las Vegas strip.

He has received the revered ‘Icon Award’ and has even been given his own ‘Matt Goss Day’ on August 8 – which amazingly is his late mother’s birthday

Matt is a best-selling author with new books in the works.

He is also set to play the lead role in upcoming psychological thriller movie, Cobbler Killer Stranger.

He will join Loose Women panelist Kaye Adams, radio and TV presenter Richie Anderson, soap stars Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, comedian Jayde Adams, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, and radio host Tyler West on the upcoming season of Strictly next month.