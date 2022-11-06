The winner of The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special has been revealed – and unmasked.

Four stars who appeared on I’m A Celeb over the past 20 years competed in the special, dressing up as characters Witchetty Grub, Koala, Cockroach and Kangaroo.

Witchetty Grub was revealed to be popular presenter Alison Hammond, while Cockroach was revealed to be Russell Watson.

Kangaroo came in second place, and was revealed to be singer Sinitta.

Koala was crowned the champion of the special, and was unmasked as presenter Vernon Kay.