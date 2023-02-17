The villa receives a SHOCK text in Love Island teaser: ‘Nothing Stays At Casa’

The villa receives a shock text on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

On Thursday night, the public saw the results of an explosive Casa Amor recoupling – which provided no shortage of drama.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Samie receives a text with shocking news for some of the girls in the villa.

The text reads: “Samie, Jessie and Claudia. Please get ready to leave the Villa as Cynthia, Layla and Lydia want to catch up #GetTheTea #NothingStaysAtCasa.”

Olivia says: “It’s all going to come out now, boys’ holiday, secrets get spilled.”

The girls get ready to leave the villa to meet Cynthia, Lydia and Layla to uncover their boys’ Casa Amor antics.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

