The heartbreaking story behind Spencer Matthews’ new documentary Finding Michael

Spencer Matthews’ new documentary Finding Michael has finally landed on Disney+.

The emotional film hit the streaming service this week, which was four days later than its scheduled release date due to reported last-minute editing.

In the documentary, which was filmed last year, Spencer treks to Mount Everest to retrace his brother’s last steps before he tragically died back in 1999.

The former Made In Chelsea star was just 10-years-old when his brother, who was 22 at the time, died on the mountain – after becoming the youngest Brit to reach the summit on May 13, 1999.

However on his way down, Michael disappeared into a snow storm and was never found again.

In Finding Michael, Spencer sets out to find his brother’s last known location and see if there’s any chance of finding his body 23 years after the expedition.

Speaking on his podcast Big Fish late last year, Spencer admitted filming the documentary helped him process the death of his brother.

During a conversation with Ant Middleton, he said: “I never really processed Mike’s death until just now.”

“He died in 1999, you know, 23 years ago. And he was 22, the youngest Brit to reach the summit. And I was 10. So, to me, losing him was not something I fully understood.”

“Mike was my superhero figure in my life. I just assumed he’d come back, I didn’t believe that he was dead for a period of time. And you know, as time passed, I understood I would never see him again.”

“I’ve always had this burning desire to find him. And obviously I understood through my teenage years, how complicated that would be.”

“I’m not a particularly externally emotional person. I can’t really remember the last time I cried. I’m a very black and white character who just deals with issues when I face them.”

Speaking about the documentary, Spencer also said he was grateful for the support of his wife Vogue Williams.

The 34-year-old married the Irish TV presenter in 2018, and the couple share three children together – Theodore, 4, Gigi, 2, and Otto, 10 months.

Spencer said: “Otto was five days old when I left for Everest for five weeks. I had nothing but support from Vogue.”

“Vogue was so on board with it and so proud that we were doing it.”

“And she feels really close to Michael having never met him, of course, and was deeply emotionally touched by the whole thing.”