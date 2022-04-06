The first rumoured contestant for the 2022 series of Love Island has been revealed.

According to The Sun, ITV2 bosses have approached 22-year-old beautician Sophie Draper to appear on the upcoming season of the hit dating show.

Sophie was famously in a relationship with Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash for four years, before their shock split last year.

A source told the publication that bosses have already met with Sophie, who is “driven and determined to succeed”.

The insider said: “She has her own beauty salon and already leads a jet-set lifestyle, which she likes showing off on Instagram, so she wouldn’t be fazed by being on TV.”

“Love Island bosses think she could be a good fit for the show, it’s early days still but she definitely has potential.”

“Matty will be pretty shocked to see her looking for love on TV, but he publicly moved on pretty quickly.”

After splitting with Sophie last year, Matty had a brief fling with former Love Island star Kady McDermott, going public with their relationship when they attended Wimbledon together in July 2021.

Their romance was short lived however, as they ended things in November of the same year.

Sophie, who boasts nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram, is the owner of the Sophie Laura Beauty salon in Nottingham.