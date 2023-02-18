Tanyel takes hilarious swipe at ex Love Island flame Kai

Tanyel Revan has taken a hilarious swipe at her ex Love Island flame Kai Fagan.

The pair coupled up together on day one; however, they didn’t click and Kai ended up setting his sights on Olivia Hawkins.

In one episode, the 25-year-old shared his long-winded moon theory with the hair stylist.

Kai told Tanyel: “So, if you ever get sad and you miss your family or anything just look outside and know if they look outside at the exact same time they will look outside and see the same moon as you, just a different side.”

In a hilarious swipe at her ex-flame, the hair stylist shared a TikTok video with the viral sound – “You’ll never see me again…”

The video, which is titled “When he starts talking about the moon,” shows Tanyel and her sister chatting away before running as quickly as they can out of the room.

Fans were in stitches at the video, with one writing: “lol you referring to when Kai randomly started to talk about the moon💀,” while a second said: “kai talked about the moon to her 😂😂😂😂.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

