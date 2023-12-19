Strictly’s Bobby Brazier spotted cosying up to mystery blonde on night out

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Bobby Brazier has been spotted cosying up to a mystery blonde while out for dinner in Essex.

The Eastenders actor and his dance partner Diane Buswell came close to winning the whole competition, but lost out to actress Ellie Leech and dance partner Vito Coppola during Saturday’s final.

Bobby has been linked to fashion consultant Boadecia Evan in recent weeks, and she was even spotted cheering him on at the live shows.

However, in pictures published by the Daily Mail, the brunette fashion consultant was nowhere to be seen as he had dinner with an unknown blonde woman.

Bobby was pictured cosying up to his dinner companion and laughing with her throughout the night.

It is unknown whether Bobby and Boadecia have split, but a source told the UK Sun last month: “Bobby has been secretly dating Boadecia for ages.”

“She’s been supporting him from behind the scenes but will be going to Blackpool this weekend to cheer him on.”

“She doesn’t particularly want to be in the public eye but Bobby means a lot to her and they are best friends over anything else.”

“She is so proud of him and can’t wait to watch her man this weekend.”

During his stint on Strictly, Bobby also let slip he had a girlfriend to host Claudia Winkleman.

The 20-year-old opened up about practicing his dance moves, and said: “… the person I shared a bed with…”

It was previously reported that Bobby had avoided the Strictly curse by splitting from his girlfriend of 18 months Liberty Love ahead of the show.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “She and Bobby had been on and off but now it seems that it’s over for good.”

The supposed ‘Strictly curse’ refers to individuals taking part in the show who are already in relationships, who end up finding romance with fellow participants.

According to reports, Bobby is being “eyed-up” by a host of musical theatre chiefs after his incredible performances on the BBC show.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Bobby’s time on Strictly certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by ­theatre bosses. They really feel he has star quality and would put bums in seats, given his huge popularity.

“Bobby’s so graceful on the dancefloor and they believe he wouldn’t look out of place on a big musical production, or even a play.”

Bobby wowed judges with a touching tribute to his late mother, Jade Goody, during Saturday night’s show.

The actor was just five-years-old when she passed.

Bobby and his dance partner Dianne performed a Couple’s Choice routine to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell, a song that the EastEnders star chose because it is close to his heart.

The young star said ahead of the performance: “I’ve always thought it’s the perfect song, the way he sings it the lyrics are profound and very impactful for me.”