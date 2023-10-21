Strictly’s Amy Dowden reveals heartbreaking secret she kept from her husband amid cancer battle

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has revealed the heartbreaking secret she kept from her husband Benjamin Jones, amid her battle with breast cancer.

The popular dancer was diagnosed with grade three cancer back in May, after finding a lump on her breast.

During an interview with Loose Women, the 33-year-old revealed how she discovered the lump on her breast the day before they went on their honeymoon in April.

Amy chose not to inform her partner of what she had found in order to avoid causing any concern.

“The day before I went on my honeymoon, I found a lump on my breast. But I’d only recently started checking my breasts,” the Strictly star told the panel.

“I went on the CoppaFeel trek with Giovanna [Fletcher] when I was partnered with Tom Fletcher – and that’s the wonderful thing about Strictly, is the friendship it creates.

“The Fletchers welcomed me into their family. Later that year, I went on a trek with G and whilst I was on the trek, I was with ladies who were telling me their stories.

“Some of them were walking because they’ve been through breast cancer or they were walking for somebody else and their ages were very similar to mine and I was thinking, ‘Hang on I’m here raising awareness and I don’t even check myself’.”

“So potentially CoppaFeel and the Fletchers, and Strictly partnering me with the Fletchers, has now saved my life,” she continued.

“I didn’t tell my husband Ben, I went on the honeymoon and every day you’re putting sun tan lotion on and I could feel it and I just had this gut feeling, I knew.”

When asked why the star didn’t disclose this information to her husband, Amy revealed that she knew her husband would want to cancel the honeymoon.

“He wouldn’t have gone on the honeymoon, I really wanted this honeymoon break and what could we have done?”

Amy added that she “didn’t want to worry anybody until we knew.”

The Strictly star is currently undergoing chemotherapy and made a brief appearance on the star-studded show a few weeks ago, where she was reunited with her colleagues.

The Welsh native joined the line-up of Strictly Come Dancing pros in 2017.