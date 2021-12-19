Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse ‘signs up as judge on Dancing On Ice’

Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse has reportedly signed up as judge on Dancing On Ice.

The popular ITV show, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, returns to our screens in January 2022.

Professional ice-skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will return as judges, alongside Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo.

Following John Barrowman’s departure from the judging panel, Strictly pro Oti will reportedly take his place.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Signing up Oti is a brilliant coup for ITV bosses. They’re really excited about her joining the show.”

“She has excellent dance experience and technical knowledge, an infectious on-screen energy and has a massive fanbase from her time on Strictly, which helps draw viewers.”

“It’s also a great move for Oti’s career and the obvious next step for her,” the insider added.

“She’s not cutting ties with the [BBC] altogether and is open to more future projects. But she’s looking forward to having a well-earned break over Christmas so she can get stuck into Dancing on Ice next month.”

The lineup for Dancing On Ice 2022 includes Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays dancer Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden, and Pussycat Doll star Kimberly Wyatt.

Completing the lineup are Paul Gascoigne’s son Regan Gascoigne, pop star Rachel Stevens, The Vamps star Connor Ball, Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole, presenter Ria Hebden and BMX Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte.