Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel-Horwood leads the tributes to former judge Len Goodman following his death

Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel-Horwood has lead the tributes to former judge Len Goodman following his death.

The 78-year-old, who was the head judge on the BBC show from 2004 until 2016, sadly passed away in a hospice on Saturday.

Craig has since taken to Twitter to pay tribute to his “dear friend” in an emotional tribute.

He wrote: “I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family.”

“Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and ‘It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern’ will live with me forever. RIP Len.”

The show’s host Claudia Winkleman wrote on Instagram: “A kind and brilliant man. Full of twinkle, warmth and wit. Sending so much love to his family and friends. We love you Len xx”

BBC director-general Tim Davie said in a statement: “Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family.”

“Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

Len died just days before his 79th birthday – which would have been on Tuesday, April 25.

As well as working on Strictly, he was also a judge on Dancing with the Stars in the US from 2005 to 2022.