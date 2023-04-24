Ad
Strictly Come Dancing legend Len Goodman has died aged 78.

The former judge passed away peacefully in a hospice in Kent on Saturday, surrounded by his family.

His agent said in a statement: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.”

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

A rep added: “I can confirm he died peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family.”

Len died just days before his 79th birthday – which would have been on Tuesday, April 25.

Len was head judge on BBC’s Strictly from its launch in 2004 until his departure in 2016. Shirley Ballas then took over the role.

Len was also a judge on Dancing with the Stars in the US from 2005 to 2022.

Check out some tributes to Len below:

