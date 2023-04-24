Strictly Come Dancing legend Len Goodman has died aged 78.

The former judge passed away peacefully in a hospice in Kent on Saturday, surrounded by his family.

His agent said in a statement: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.”

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

A rep added: “I can confirm he died peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family.”

Len died just days before his 79th birthday – which would have been on Tuesday, April 25.

So sad to hear about the death of Len Goodman. He was an incredible man & an extraordinary talent. Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him & will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly. All my love to his family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UBrNNZbVtX — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 24, 2023

Len was head judge on BBC’s Strictly from its launch in 2004 until his departure in 2016. Shirley Ballas then took over the role.

Len was also a judge on Dancing with the Stars in the US from 2005 to 2022.

Check out some tributes to Len below:

More very sad news from the world of entertainment…

RIP Len Goodman, 78 – welder, dancer, judge, and devoted cricket & West Ham fan. Always had a laugh with Len, and swapped a few strong opinions. A quintessential Londoner and a top bloke. pic.twitter.com/RXBhLQfSPh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 24, 2023

RIP Len Goodman. His shouting of "Seven!" is now iconic. Definitely will go down as one of the best judges in Strictly history 🕺 #Strictly #Legend pic.twitter.com/6I1XcTtO0G — David Patterson (@DPatz13) April 24, 2023

The wonderful Len Goodman has left us. He was so kind and lovely to me when I was on @bbcstrictly and we met on other programmes including his own filmed at BBC Glasgow. The word legend is overused but Len and his 'SEVEN' became a catchphrase across UK & USA. A true character 7⃣ pic.twitter.com/3067E6PvxO — Russell Grant (@THERussellGrant) April 24, 2023

"Len was at the very heart of Strictly's success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family." BBC Director-General Tim Davie pays tribute to Len Goodmanhttps://t.co/nrjiL32FL8 pic.twitter.com/Ibtx0YhR1e — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) April 24, 2023