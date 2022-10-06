Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones opens up about his surprise relationship with Love Island bombshell

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones has opened up about his relationship with Love Island bombshell Chyna Mills.

The couple fuelled romance rumours back in August, when they were seen holding hands as they enjoyed a romantic break in Paris.

Their relationship comes two years after the 40-year-old’s previous relationship with South American dancer Luisa Eusse ended.

When asked if they’re planning on moving in together, Neil told The Mirror: “We don’t know yet, we’re having such a nice time together, still getting to know each other – she’s putting up with me slowly.”

The Strictly pro also discussed the tattoo that Chyna gave him.

“I was in there finishing off one of my tattoos on myself – in the studio I work at – and she was sat there watching me and I said: ‘Do you wanna have a go?’ And she was like: ‘Alright’, so I just taught her and showed her how to do it.”

“She actually did it the first time and she was like: ‘How was that?’ and it didn’t even go in,” Neil joked.

Chyna chimed in: “It didn’t even go into the skin! I was so scared,” and the Strictly star said: “She thought she went deep and I wiped it off and said: ‘Look there’s nothing on me’ and I said, ‘You can go deeper!'”

“I was like ‘Are you alright, Neil?’ and he said: ‘You didn’t even touch my skin, Chyna!'” the Love Island star recalled.

The couple sparked romance rumours after they were papped leaving the Reality TV Awards after party together in Chelsea.

An insider told the outlet that they “really get on well and he is totally taken with her.”

They added that Neil likes that Chyna is “fun and free-spirited” and the pair are “just having fun enjoying each other’s company”.