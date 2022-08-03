Love Island’s Chyna Mills sparks romance rumours with Strictly Come Dancing star

Love Island star Chyna Mills has sparked romance rumours with Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones.

The Casa Amor bombshell, 23, was reportedly spotted holding hands with the 40-year-old dancer as they left the Reality TV Awards afterparty together.

A source told The Sun: “Chyna and Neil are getting close after meeting that night, they have great chemistry.”

Chyna joined this year’s Love Island in Casa Amor, but she was dumped from the show shortly afterwards alongside Scottish bombshell Jay Younger, after their romance fizzled out.

Neil was previously married to his Strictly co-star Katya Jones for six years, before they called it quits in 2019.

Goss.ie have contacted Chyna’s rep for comment.