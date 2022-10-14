Strictly Come Dancing star ‘grows close’ to pro dancer at NTAs after-party

Strictly Come Dancing star Molly Rainford reportedly “grew close” to pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin at the National Television Awards after-part on Thursday night.

The singer is coupled up with pro Carlos Gu, while the dancer is coupled up with Paralympian Ellie Simmonds.

A party goer told The UK Sun: “Nikita and Molly were attached at the hip during the after party.”

“They spent time together with some of their Strictly co-stars but they seemed to only have eyes for each other. They kept staring at each other and were being very tactile.”

“When the night was over Nikita and Molly ordered Ubers separately, but it appeared they were heading to the same place together as she was speaking to him about where they were going next.”

“They made a nice couple, and a few people were commenting on how close they appeared to be.”

A separate source told the publication: “Nikita is an incredibly private person who doesn’t like to have his life in the spotlight so simply being pictured so close in public with someone is quite a revelation.”

“But they are both young, single and stunning – and they are a great fit for one another.”

“They have grown close over the past month performing on Strictly and at the NTAs they had a chance to let their hair down.”

Molly previously told the outlet that she wasn’t looking for romance on Strictly Come Dancing.

She said: “I’m only 21, so I’m not looking for a relationship on Strictly. That’s not in the picture right now. I want to focus on my career.”

“My parents don’t want me to be distracted or worrying about boys just yet. I’m single and don’t plan on changing it.”

Nikita reportedly split from his girlfriend of five years Nicole last week.

A source close to the dancer told the outlet at the time: “Nikita wanted to totally focus on this series of Strictly and decided a while back he wanted to end his relationship with Nicole.”

“They had been together for five years and it ended up being a mutual decision. Nicole is mainly based in Germany and she is getting busier with work. Nikita is totally caught up in Strictly so they decided it was for the best for them to break up.”

“Nicole used to stay in London to visit Nikita but it was becoming more difficult with their schedules. Nikita only wants the best for Nicole and she feels the same about him. For now he wants to put all of his focus on Ellie and their journey on Strictly.”

