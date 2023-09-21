Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden shaves her hair off amid cancer treatment in emotional video

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has shaved her hair off amid her cancer treatment.

The professional dancer, 33, was diagnosed with breast cancer after finding a lump while preparing for her honeymoon with her husband Ben back in April.

In an emotional video shared to Instagram on Thursday, Amy broke down in tears as her loved ones took it in turns to cut off a chunk of her hair, before shaving the rest off.

She captioned the video: “’This too shall pass’ Taking control- The hardest step so far. I tried my best to save it. I know it’s only hair but these past few months I’ve had what feels like so much taken away from me that has made me not feel like Amy.”

“I’m missing every possible aspect of dancing. I just wanted to keep my identity with my hair and I tried telling myself it wouldn’t go. But I would dread the pain of waking up to the shredding everyday.”

“I’ve not been able to take control of this journey so far, but as you can see with some of my loved ones I took the courage and CONTROL. It’s going to take some time to get use to and learn to love and embrace but, I’m now focusing-not on the hair I’m losing but the hair I’m going to get back and the happy dancing, tea lover who talks way to fast whilst rolling every rrrrr who is still there inside with or without hair!”

Amy continued: “Since taking control, I feel I can now see the finish line. This for me was a hurdle I couldn’t even bring myself to think or speak about. I’ve done it and I’ve also crossed the half way chemo line! Im feeling empowered and positive!”

“To everyone on their own journey, whatever that maybe, I’m sending love, power, strength and courage. I found my courage for this step and I’m proud💖🎀🫶”

X Factor’s Fleur East commented on the post: “our smile still shines the brightest and your light can never be dimmed. Lots of love Amy 🙌❤️❤️”

Amy’s Strictly co-star Nikita Kuzmin wrote: “Amyyy❤️ your smile has so much power in it. In such a hard moment you have so much strength, it’s so humbling and inspiring I can’t describe with words! Love you so much!!! And you look so so beautiful! Just gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Dancer Dianne Boswell added: “amy 💗💗💗💗 you are still all the things you were before just with added courage strength and determination one thing about you is that you don’t let anything take over !”

“you always said to me i’m not amy with croahns i’m amy the dancer 💗 your still amy the dancer and always will be i can not wait to have you back on the dance floor with us chatting away making endless cups of tea! we all love you so much and i’m such a proud friend you are taking control 💗🙏 love you amy xxx 😘”