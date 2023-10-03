Strictly Come Dancing legend Len Goodman’s cause of death has been revealed

Len Goodman’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Strictly Come Dancing legend sadly passed away on April 22 at the age of 78.

At the time, his agent said in a statement: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.”

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

A rep added: “I can confirm he died peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family.”

Len died peacefully in a hospice in Kent just days before his 79th birthday – which would have been on Tuesday, April 25.

According to his death certificate, seen by the Express, Len died after prostate cancer spread to his bones.

Len was head judge on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing from its launch in 2004 until his departure in 2016. Shirley Ballas then took over the role. The late 78-year-old was also a judge on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars in the US from 2005 to 2022. Both Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars paid tribute to Len upon their respective season returns.