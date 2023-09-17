Strictly Come Dancing viewers moved to tears after touching tribute to late head judge Len Goodman

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were moved to tears after a touching tribute to the late Len Goodman during Saturday night’s show.

The show’s former head judge passed away peacefully in a hospice in Kent in April, just days before his 79th birthday.

The new season of the popular dance show kicked off on BBC on Saturday, and Len was remembered by his former colleagues in an emotional montage of some of his most unforgettable moments.

Host Tess Daly said: “Len was a true gentleman, he was exceptionally good-natured and warm. The Len you saw on TV was the Len you met in real life; there was no difference.”

Her co-host Claudia Winkleman added: “He was flawless in every respect. Len could brighten up a room, so being with Len made you feel a radiant glow.”

Judge Anton Du Beke remarked: “He had lived a full life and brought all that experience to the show. Len was the kind of person you’d want as a friend, and I was fortunate to have him as a friend for many years.”

Shirley Ballas, who took over as head judge after Len’s departure in 2016, said: “He was not only a personal friend to me, but he was beloved worldwide.”

Commenting on the tribute, one viewer wrote on Instagram: “I felt so emotional watching this 🥺I remember watching Len when he was on it, that’s how long I’ve been watching strictly, I’ve been watching it since I was about 6 , I loved him so much 🫶🏻🫶🏻”

Another fan commented: “Made me cry, as if Strictly couldn’t get any better! The contestants this year are perfect and I love that many can’t dance! ❤️”

A third penned: “Absolutely sobbed at this tribute been watching for so long him and our Bruce made the show will never be the same ❤️❤️”