Strictly Come Dancing ‘launch hunt’ for mole leaking results

Strictly Come Dancing have reportedly “launched a hunt” for a mole who has been leaking the results.

BBC air a live show on Saturday evenings, which sees celebrities and their pro waltz across the dancefloor in a bid to impress the four judges: Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

On Sunday evenings, fans are treated to the results show, which sees the two couples with the least amount of votes take part in a dance-off, and one gets sent home.

The results show is filmed “live” directly after Saturday night’s show, and the audience are sworn to secrecy.

On Saturday night, fans were left disappointed as the result of Sunday night’s show was leaked.

Last week, the same happened after Twitter became flooded with posts that Richie Anderson had been voted off the show – which was proven true on Sunday night.

A Strictly Come Dancing insider has told The Mail on Sunday: “For years, the audience didn’t twig the Sunday show was pre-recorded, but recently results have been leaked, spoiling the suspense. Those running the show want to find out who is leaking and fast. What’s really baffling them is that it must be the same person.”