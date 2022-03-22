Stacey Solomon ‘bringing baby Rose on her hen-do and honeymoon’

Stacey Solomon is reportedly bringing her baby daughter Rose on her hen-do and honeymoon.

The Loose Woman star and her fiancé Joe Swash are set to tie the knot this summer, after getting engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Speaking ahead of the couple’s upcoming wedding day, a source told new! magazine that Stacey can’t bear to be apart from her five-month-old daughter, and therefore wants her hen and honeymoon to be “child-friendly”

The insider said: “Between going back to work, renovating Pickle Cottage and organising the wedding, it’s so full-on. But her main priority is the children, especially Rose as she’s so young. She’s made it clear she doesn’t want to be apart from her at all.”

The source also revealed that Stacey wants “laid back” celebrations, preferably with other children there too.

They added: “She doesn’t want a big night out getting drunk. The hen weekend will be wild in a different way. After all, nobody will be getting much sleep with a baby there!”

Stacey and Joe are also parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

The welcomed their daughter Rose on October 4, 2022, which was also Stacey’s birthday.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.