Stacey Solomon breaks her social media silence – amid Masked Singer speculation

Fans are convinced the singer is behind the Sausage costume on the wacky show

Stacey Solomon has broken her social media silence amid speculation she is competing on The Masked Singer UK.

The mum-of-three has been noticeably absent on her Instagram account recent, causing her 4 million followers to speculate as to her whereabouts.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 31-year-old explained why she had taken a break from the platform.

Sharing a sweet snap of her son Rex, Stacey wrote: “Awww good morning everyone… Missed you over the last couple of days!”

“But I got some bits done that I really needed to and Leighton FINALLY came home so my heart feels whole again😭,” she said, referring to her 8-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Leighton had been spending time at his dad’s house over the last few weeks while the schools remained closed, before returning home to Stacey.

The singer went on to document her family day with her three sons, Zack, Leighton and Rex, and her fiancé Joe Swash.

The family went out to build a snowman, before cuddling up with some tea and cookies.

Stacey’s return to social media comes after The Masked Singer UK fans were convinced she was behind the Sausage costume following Saturday night’s show.

The wacky reality show follows a group of masked celebrities, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game, with many viewers convinced Stacey is competing on the popular show.

The mystery singer has given many clues that led viewers to believe Stacey is behind the mask, including references to her native Essex.

The Sausage has also made reference to a famous Louis Walsh quote from his X Factor judging days, saying: “Someone once said I look like a popstar, I sound like a popstar and I am a popstar.”

#TheMaskedSingerUK sausage is DEFINITELY Stacey Solomon !!!!! 1000000% 😍 — Naomi🧸 (@naomidonohue) January 23, 2021

still think sausage is stacey solomon the clues just match that — emily (@caIIumhlghway) January 23, 2021