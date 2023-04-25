Sophie Habboo reveals she ‘cried with guilt’ when Jamie Laing forgot to invite Spencer Matthews to their wedding

Last week, Spencer and Vogue hit back at claims they “snubbed” Sophie and Jamie’s wedding, and explained that the reason they did not attend it is because they were not invited.

On the latest episode of Sophie and Jamie’s NearlyWeds podcast, Jamie explained that he forgot to invite his best friend and his wife due to “pure unorganisation and lack of communication”.

Sophie told Spencer and Vogue on the podcast that she was left in tears after realising how upset Spencer was over the situation.

She said: “I really deal badly with guilt. I just stood there crying, and Jamie was like, ‘Why are you crying?”

Spencer then said: “I’m upset to hear that you were crying, it’s nothing to do with you. It’s this idiot!”

Jamie said he didn’t send Spencer and Vogue an invite because he knew they were in Portugal at the time, but he understood why they were so upset.

He continued: “I even sent Vogue a message hoping to get support, and Vogue went, ‘To be honest, Jamie, it’s not good’.”

Vogue added of her husband’s reaction to the snub: “He was very upset. I had never seen him like that.”

Spencer went on to say: “Jamie you’re my best friend in the world. I love you. I think that’s why it bothered me so much.”

“I would fly three times around the world to come to you because I care about you so much.”

Jamie replied: “I love you both dearly… I won’t look at you guys. I love you both dearly. It was just pure unorganisation and lack of communication. There was nothing else to it.”

Spencer is set to attend Jamie and Sophie’s Spanish wedding next month, but Vogue is unable to attend due to prior commitments.