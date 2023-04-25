Spencer Matthews confronts best friend Jamie Laing after not receiving invite to his wedding

Spencer Matthews confronted his best friend Jamie Laing after not receiving an invite to his wedding.

Jamie and his fiancée Sophie Habboo tied the knot at a registry office in London earlier this month, ahead of their lavish wedding in Seville, Spain in May.

Spencer, who starred alongside Jamie in Made In Chelsea, and his wife Vogue Williams were noticeably absent from the celebrations – as they were on a family holiday with their three children.

Last week, Spencer and Vogue revealed that they hadn’t known about the couple’s wedding, because they weren’t invited.

The couple have since appeared on Sophie and Jamie’s joint podcast, titled NearlyWeds, to address the situation.

Spencer told his best friend: “I thought you looked really cool on your wedding day. I looked at it and thought -“, before Jamie jokingly interrupted: “Shame you weren’t there!”

The Made in Chelsea star told his friend: “To be honest, I wish I’d been invited, so I could’ve witnessed it…”

Vogue chimed in: “I was hoping it would look crap, and I was like ‘damn it!'”

“Like that picture of you crossing the street and stuff that you’d organised with the paparazzi,” Spencer said, before Jamie interjected: “That wasn’t a pap!”

“Jamie you’re my best friend in the world,” Spencer admitted. “I love you. I think that’s why it bothered me so much.”

“Like if it was anyone else – by the way, please don’t invite me to your wedding. Like, anyone listening to this. If you know me a little bit…”

“Anyone else we don’t wanna go,” Vogue said as Spencer added: “I don’t want to come to your wedding!”

“When I got a wedding invite the other day and I opened it, I was like ‘oh my God, somebody’s invited us to their wedding… how are we gonna say no?'”

“But your wedding – I would fly three times around the world to come to you because I care about you so much.”

Jamie said: “I love you both dearly… I won’t look at you guys. I love you both dearly. It was just pure unorganisation and lack of communication. There was nothing else to it.”

Vogue said: “Ok, that’s enough now.”

“Disorganisation!,” Spencer said.