Social media star Nella Rose’s secret heartache as she joins I’m A Celeb line-up

Nella Rose was recently confirmed as part of the 10-strong line-up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The social media star, who has over 793k subscribers on YouTube, will join Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, This Morning host Josie Gibson and JLS’ Marvin Humes in the Australian jungle.

First Dates’ Fred Sirieix, food critic Grace Dent, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard and former leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage complete the line-up.

It has since been revealed that the 26-year-old suffered a heartache, as his beloved mum sadly passed away in 2016.

Speaking in a YouTube video, Nella said: “Literally not even a month, a couple of weeks, after I turned 19 my mum passed away and it was something that you don’t expect.”

“You don’t plan, it just happened.”

“I didn’t wake up that day and think ‘oh my mum is going to pass away.'”

“She literally just died in my arms,” Nella continued. “It is the worst thing that happened in my life. I will never get over it.”

“I have learned to deal with it, but I do not see myself healing from it anytime sure.”

Nella was then kicked off out of the council flat she lived in with her brother, and couch-surfed throughout university before getting her own place.

“I didn’t want this to be my life,” the YouTuber said.

“I wanted to live with my mum until I was 25. I was forced to let go of that.”

“All my friends when they left Uni they got to go back to their parents and get cooked meals, save so much money… I had to basically be alone for the rest of my life until I get married.”

“Me, my mum and my brother used to be the three musketeers. Sometimes life is so unfair.”