Shaughna Phillips reveals whether she’ll keep her baby out of the public eye

Shaughna Phillips has revealed whether she’ll keep her baby out of the public eye.

In October, the 28-year-old announced she was expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend.

The Love Island star’s beau is notoriously private; she has never shared his face or full name on social media.

During an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, Shaughna was asked: “If your bf doesn’t want to be on socials does that mean your child won’t be?”

The Love Island star responded: “Truthfully I don’t really know the answer. As it stands I plan on sharing pictures of my baby, but that could change once baby is here.”

“I’m not gonna put pressure on myself to feel like I have to share or have to keep them private.”

Shaughna was also asked: “Why are you so closed off/secretive when it comes to your bf and love life? You don’t share much…”

She candidly responded: “It’s my boyfriend’s personal choice to not be posted on my social media so I respect it.”

“Whether he changes his mind in the future I don’t know but for now, he would rather not and that’s okay with me.”

“He doesn’t have any social media at all, I guess I make up for the both of us.”

