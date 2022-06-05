Shaughna Phillips reveals she would love to appear on an all-star version of Love Island

Shaughna Phillips has revealed she would love to appear on an all-star version of Love Island.

Last month, executive producer of the hit ITV show Mike Spencer said he would “love” to bring back some of the show’s fan favourites for an all-star series.

Speaking about the possibility of an all-star series at the official launch of the 2022 series of Love Island in Dublin earlier this week , Shaughna said: “Can you imagine?”

She continued: “Do you know what would be funny? If they did an all-stars but like Big Brother, so people could get together if they wanted to but it’s not compulsory. Because then I would, oh my god I would go in there and raise hell!”

“Because now I don’t care, I’ve got the house so now I’ll just wind people up.”

Shaughna appeared on the winter edition of Love Island in South Africa back in 2020, where she delivered the iconic line: “Congrats hun.”