Shannon Singh admits she was ‘mortified’ following her shock exit from Love Island

Shannon Singh has admitted she was “mortified” following her shock exit from Love Island.

During Wednesday night’s episode, the 22-year-old was kicked off the show after Chloe Burrows decided to couple up with Aaron Francis – leaving Shannon single.

The model was booted out of the villa after just 48 hours, the quickest a contestant has ever been dumped from the Island.

Speaking to The Sun following her departure, the Fife native expressed her disappointment over her short stint on the show.

“When I had to leave, I was mortified,” she said. “All you’ve got to think about is, ‘Oh my God, what have they shown?'”

“I’m cheeky, I’m loud, I’m outgoing and I’m definitely not shy. But that didn’t really come across.”

“Great things happened that I thought would have got my personality out there and allowed people to get to know me.”

“Me and Aaron had to do twerking and I ripped my skirt all the way up the front. We had to suck each other’s fingers and look into each other’s eyes, but none of that got shown,” Shannon confessed.

“It is 24 hours of filming and they decide whatever they put in that 60-minute episode.”

“I’m not going to lie and say I’m absolutely overjoyed with it. I spent two weeks in quarantine for 48 hours on a show.”

During her short stint on the show, Shannon didn’t form any romantic connections with the boys.

The 22-year-old said she believes people expected her to shack up with someone straight away because she’s a glamour model.

“I didn’t shy away from the fact I’m a glamour model, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to go and chuck myself at all these guys,” she explained.

“I’ve been painted as this glamour model who loves to get her boobs out and who loves guys. But I keep my values and morals the same as I would on the outside.”

“I’m not going to string along a little relationship to get the public vote. That isn’t me,” she added.