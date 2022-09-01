Scarlett Moffatt breaks down in tears as she reveals she was followed by a stranger

Scarlett Moffatt has issued a tearful warning to her fans, after she was followed by a stranger.

The 31-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to open up about the terrifying ordeal, which took place at a train station.

The Gogglebox star said: “I’m gonna do this video and not for attention or anything like that, but to make sure others are aware of the danger of letting people know where you are.”

“I stupidly, naively, posted on Instagram saying ‘off to London on the train’,” she revealed.

“And when I got into King’s Cross station there was a guy there… this guy came at me saying, ‘Scarlett I’ve been waiting for you, are you coming home with me?'”

When she said “no, thank you” and walked off, the man followed her and repeated: “Scarlett, Scarlett, are you coming home with me? I’m taking you home with me.”

Scarlett said staff members saw what was happening and approached her as if they were meant to be meeting up, and two LNER employees, called Neil and Danny, walked her back to her hotel.

“I don’t know what I would have done without you,” she said about the two men.

She warned her followers to be careful about what they post online, saying: “You never know who’s looking at your stories. I’ve never even thought of this before, please be careful what you’re posting.”