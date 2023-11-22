Sam Thompson reveals how he first met girlfriend Zara McDermott

Sam Thompson has revealed how he first met his girlfriend Zara McDermott.

The couple announced their romance in May 2019, going Instagram official the following month.

The Made in Chelsea stars briefly split at the end of 2020, but quickly rekindled their romance and have gone from strength to strength ever since.

Sam is appearing on the current series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

On Tuesday night’s episode, First Dates star Fred Sirieix asked him how and Zara first met.

The Made in Chelsea star said: “Fred, I’m going to be honest with you, mate… it was really romantic actually.”

“She slid into my DMs,” he recalled. “This is so lame… I like a couple of her photos just to let her know I was alive.”

“Then she followed me on Instagram,” Sam said.

“I was actually on a job, and she replied to one of my Instagram Stories, and she went ‘Your story’s really loud!'”

“I sent her an emoji of a lemon, and she went ‘What’s that?’ I went ‘Sorry, I couldn’t find an opening lime.'”