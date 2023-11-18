Sam Thompson reveals conflicting schedules with girlfriend Zara McDermott put ‘a strain on the heartstrings’

Sam Thompson has revealed that his conflicting schedule with girlfriend Zara McDermott, has put “a strain on the heartstrings”.

The Made In Chelsea star is set to enter the Australian jungle as he takes part in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! – spending a month away from Zara.

The reality TV star will join stars such as Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn, This Morning host Josie Gibson, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold and JLS’ Marvin Humes, Down Under.

The 31-year-old spoke about his time apart from the former Love Island star and said: “Obviously it is a strain for anyone’s heartstrings.”

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t going to miss my girlfriend so much,” the star exclaimed.

“I already do miss her. But having said that, what an amazing experience.”

Sam continued: “When they asked [me to go into the jungle] I did think, if Zara was still on Strictly would I be a bad boyfriend if I went – but then decided I had to!”

“As it turns out she’s tapping out of Strictly just as I’m tapping in. But because I thought she would still be doing Strictly, Pete’s [Wicks] coming with me!”

“I don’t know if I’m going to have a girlfriend at the end of it…,” the podcast host joked.

Zara was recently eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing – becoming the fifth contestant to be voted out of the dancing competition, after she went head-to-head against soap star Adam Thomas in the dance off.

Sam told The MailOnline: “The thing is, there was a potential for them overlapping. But as I said, what a wonderful problem to have.”

“I can’t speak to Zara, but I know she thinks the same thing. I can’t believe that we even had two rival shows.”

Zara took to her Instagram recently to show her support for Sam, Zara shared as sweet black-and-white photo of them.

The Love Island star penned: “HES GONE DOWN UNDER !!! 🦘🇦🇺🌏 the rumours were true, I am so proud of you and so excited for you and for this adventure.”

“I cannot wait to watch you every single night and be supporting you every step of the way. ❤️.”

Making a hilarious demand of her followers, Zara continued: “P.S. can we all please vote for Sam to do one of the eating challenges?? I think it would make great entertainment considering how squeamish he is 😂😅.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off on Sunday, November 19 on ITV in the UK and Virgin Media in Ireland.