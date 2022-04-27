Safiyya Vorajee reveals where she stands with Ashley Cain after their break up

Safiyya Vorajee has revealed where she stands with her ex Ashley Cain after their break up.

The former couple announced their split in March, almost one year after they tragically lost their baby girl Azaylia to cancer on April 24, 2021.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine today, the 34-year-old admitted she’s still close friends with Ashley, after going through so much together.

Safiyya said: “We will always honour Azaylia. Me and Ashley are so strong together and our friendship is so strong – we’re really good.”

“We climbed a mountain together and it was so emotional when we got to the top it felt like we were up there with her,” she explained, referring to their climb of Scafell Pike.

“If it wasn’t for our foundation, we wouldn’t be here.”

Despite their split, Safiyya and Ashley continue to work on The Azaylia Foundation together, which they set up in honour of their baby girl.

“Always having Azaylia is our inspiration and having her as our hero that gives us the strength to continue and that’s fantastic,” she said.

Ashley shocked fans when he announced his split from Safiyya late last month.

In a statement on Instagram, he wrote: “After a devastating and heartbreaking year, Safiyya and I decided to separate a few months ago.”

“This was an incredibly tough decision which we needed to keep to ourselves for some time to give us the opportunity to figure out our own journey privately.”

“The past few months have demonstrated that we remain the closest of friends, spending time together everyday and that we will love, care and support each other forever.”

“We are bonded by our powerful journey together, by the eternal love we have for our daughter and our passionate commitment to her foundation.”