Safiyya Vorajee pens heartbreaking tribute to daughter Azaylia on the first anniversary of her death

Safiyya Vorajee has penned a heartbreaking tribute to her daughter Azaylia on the first anniversary of her death.

The 34-year-old’s eight-month-old daughter died last April year, after being diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.

Taking to Instagram today, Safiyya shared video of her singing ‘When You Believe’ by Mariah Carey to her baby girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Safiyya Vorajee (@miss_safiyya_)

She captioned the clip: “🕊 Azaylias 1 year anniversary 🕊”

“A year without my daughter you are such a beautiful baby Azaylia 😢 and when I say it doesn’t get any easier I mean that with a full heart ❤️”

“If love could of saved you I promise you would be here with me I will hold you in my heart & forever be connected with you for eternity❤️”

Safiyya, who split from Ashley Cain earlier this year, continued: “The pain of not having my baby here on earth with me rips my body and soul to pieces everyday I open my eyes!”

“Azaylia you made me a mummy and that title is the most precious one I will treasure forever , knowing I have given birth to my hero my inspiration my daughter is something I will keep close to my heart forever 🤍”

“The night before you passed we sang this song together for the last time in bed, this was our song that always kept us believing in the most darkest times. 😢”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Safiyya Vorajee (@miss_safiyya_)

“You achieved more in your 8months on earth than many of us will in a life time, you are helping so many children & families baby you are an inspiration 🤍 truly missed & loved I love you keep flying high in heaven with all the other Angels👼”

“With a heavy heart today and everyday baby mummy loves you so much I know your in the highest heaven and you look down on me today sat at your garden side from morning till night reflecting I love you so much 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍”

“The pain loss & emotion I’m feeling today is incredibly overwhelming,” she concluded the post.