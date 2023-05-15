S Club 7 star quits upcoming reunion tour after Paul Cattermole’s shock death

S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt has quit the band’s upcoming reunion tour after Paul Cattermole’s shock death.

The group shared the news in an emotional video on social media, as they addressed the passing of their beloved bandmate.

Paul sadly passed away on April 6 at the age of 46, and his cause of death is currently unknown.

The news came just weeks after the band announced their plans for a reunion tour with all seven members.

Now, the group will go on tour with just five members as Hannah has decided against joining them.

In the video, Jon Lee said: “Although Hannah will always be a part of S Club, she won’t be joining us on this tour.”

“However, the five of us are really excited and geared up to crack on.”

Hannah first met Paul back in 1994 when they were both members of the National Youth Music Theatre.

The pair joined S Club 7 in 1999, and they dated between 2001 and 2006.

Hannah and Paul later rekindled their romance in 2015, but parted ways just a few months later.