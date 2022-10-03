Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh’s son rushed to hospital again

Ryan Thomas has revealed his son Roman was rushed to hospital again over the weekend.

The former Coronation Street star took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a black-and-white photo of his and Lucy Mecklenburgh’s two-year-old son in a cot in A&E.

The actor wrote: “Me and my little man have unfortunately been in this situation many times before but this weekend we spent 24 hours in hospital away from home.”

The 38-year-old continued: “[I] wanted to say a massive thank you to all the doctors and nurses at The Cumberland Infirmary for the hard work and dedication in making sure we get the best care possible.”

“Me and my boy are home safe because of you. We are truly grateful,” Ryan added.

Roman was also rushed to hospital last month, after contracting a virus.

Last year, the two-year-old spent nearly a week in intensive care and was diagnosed with a “viral induced wheeze”.

Lucy wrote at the time: “As some of you may have noticed we haven’t been on social media lately. Just over a week ago I found Roman blue in his cot – probably every parent’s worst nightmare.”

“Without going into two much detail it ended up with Roman being transferred to St Mary’s London intensive care being put on a ventilator. Thankfully we are now all home and Roman is back to his cheeky self.”

Lucy and Ryan met back in 2017 on the TV show Survival Of The Fittest, and got engaged two years later while on a romantic Italian holiday.

The couple welcomed their first child Roman in 2020, and their second child Lilah in May this year.

Ryan is also the father of 13-year-old daughter Scarlett – who he shares with ex Tina O’Brien.