Lucy Mecklenburgh shares update on son Roman after he was rushed to hospital

Lucy Mecklenburgh has shared an update on her son Roman, after he was rushed to hospital.

The former TOWIE star, who shares two children with her fiancé Ryan Thomas, revealed she was forced to cancel their family holiday after her two-year-old son fell ill.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a snap of the toddler in a hospital ward with the cubicle curtains drawn.

Lucy captioned the post: “Meant to be on a beach. Whyyy did I send Roman to preschool this week?”

The 31-year-old then told her followers: “He’s fine he just sometimes needs some help fighting viruses. Nebuliser, oxygen, steroids, antibiotics. Bless him, wish I’d kept him off preschool and got him to the sunshine sooner.”

Last year, Roman spent nearly a week in intensive care and was diagnosed with a “viral induced wheeze”.

Lucy wrote at the time: “As some of you may have noticed we haven’t been on social media lately. Just over a week ago I found Roman blue in his cot – probably every parent’s worst nightmare.”

“Without going into two much detail it ended up with Roman being transferred to St Mary’s London intensive care being put on a ventilator. Thankfully we are now all home and Roman is back to his cheeky self.”

Lucy’s 3-month-old Lilah was also rushed to hospital last month, after struggling to breathe.