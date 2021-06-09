Roman Kemp honours late friend Joe Lyons on what would have been his 32nd birthday

Roman Kemp has honoured his late friend Joe Lyons on what would have been his 32nd birthday.
Last August, the Capital FM star’s close friend and co-worker Joe tragically took his own life.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Roman posted a touching tribute to his pal alongside some funny pictures of them together.
View this post on Instagram
Today would have been Joe’s 32nd birthday, but Roman had a running joke about his friend turning 40.
He captioned the post: “On what I would’ve said was your 40th birthday, I miss you beyond words pal. Love you mate ❤️.”
He added: “PS this is the only time I will post a Spurs shirt.”
Ad