Queen Elizabeth II suffered one final heartbreak just weeks before her death – the death of her beloved eldest dog.

The British monarch passed away peacefully on September 8 aged 96, at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.

According to The Mirror, the Queen’s longest-surviving Dorgi, named Candy, sadly died soon after she arrived in the Scottish Highlands at the end of July.

Candy, who was a cross between a Dachshund and a Welsh Corgi, outlived every other Dorgi and spent 18 years by Queen Elizabeth II’s side.

The 96-year-old was said to be “distraught” by the loss at the time.

The Queen made the decision to fly her pet’s remains to London to be buried in Windsor with her late long-term pet Vulcan, who passed away in 2020.

Over her 70-year-reign Her Majesty buried her dogs where they died, meaning their graves are scattered throughout Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral.

Her unexpected plans for Candy suggest that Queen Elizabeth II had every intention of returning to Windsor at the end of her summer holiday to supervise the placing of her beloved pet’s headstone.

It was recently revealed that the Queen’s son Prince Andrew would inherit her beloved corgis.

The Duke of York gifted the two Pembroke Welsh corgis named Muick and Sandy and a Cocker Spaniel named Lissy to his mother.

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, whom he still lives with, will take care of the late monarch’s beloved pets.

Meanwhile, there remains a question mark over who will inherit the Queen’s impressive collection of generational jewels.