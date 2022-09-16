Who will inherit the Queen’s jewels?

Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away on September 8 aged 96.

The late monarch died peacefully at her Scottish estate of Balmoral Castle.

Following her death, her eldest son King Charles III has ascended to the throne, meanwhile Prince William and Kate Middleton have adopted the new royal titles of Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

It was recently revealed that the Queen’s son Prince Andrew would inherit her beloved corgis.

The Duke of York gifted the two Pembroke Welsh corgis named Muick and Sandy, one older Dorgi named Candy and a Cocker Spaniel named Lissy to his mother.

Meanwhile, there is a question mark over who will inherit the Queen’s generational jewels.

Kate, Princess of Wales is likely to receive much of the artefacts, as she is set to be Queen one day.

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge along with Queen Consort Camilla and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex honoured Queen Elizabeth II by wearing pieces she passed down to them.

The same has happened throughout the generations of the Royal Family.

When Queen Alexandra died in 1925, she did not have a will, rather a carefully kept record of her jewellery collection to abdicate her precious possessions after her death.

Queen Mary, who died in 195, passed on most of her jewellery to her granddaughter Queen Elizabeth II, who wore the sentimental pieces throughout her seven-decade reign.

When the Queen Mother passed away in 2002, she too left her jewellery to her daughter Queen Elizabeth II, making the monarch’s collection even more precious.