Priya Gopaldas donates her Love Island salary to NHS charities

The 23-year-old worked on the frontline during the pandemic

Priya Gopaldas has donated her Love Island salary to NHS charities.

The 23-year-old medical student worked on the front line throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Priya shared a screenshot of £750 pounds entering her account from ITV, alongside a second screenshot of her £750 donation to NHS Charities Together through Virgin Money Giving.

She wrote: “Love Island pay cheque put to use.”

Priya entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell, but was dumped from the show just one week later after she and Brett Staniland were voted the least compatible couple.

Prior to getting to know Brett, Priya struck up a romance with Irish contestant Matthew MacNabb.

Before entering the villa, Priya opened up about her experience working on the frontline in an Instagram post.

She wrote: “6 nights, 72 hours in covid ICU ✅ It takes an unbelievable amount of discipline to work continuous 12 hour nights and live a healthy life.”

“Nurses deserve more credit. I shall be spending the unforeseeable future avoiding biscuits, looking for my abs and praying for a negative covid test.”

