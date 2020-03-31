Prince Charles ‘will contribute MILLIONS’ to Harry and Meghan’s security bill in the US

Prince Charles will reportedly contribute up to £2 million every year in security costs for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – while they’re residing in the US.

The couple will officially step down as senior working members of the British royal family today, in a bid to become financially independent.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will still received financial support from Harry’s father Prince Charles.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Charles has agreed to pay a ‘private contribution”to the Sussexes.”

“It will not be revealed how much and what that is used for, but it is believed to be around £2 million. It would not be a surprise if it went into meeting the bill for security.”

“However, the Prince of Wales does not have an infinite amount of money. The total income from the Duchy of Cornwall is annually around £21million.”

The news comes after US President Donald Trump publicly stated that American taxpayers would not pay for their security needs.

He tweeted: “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada.”

“Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay.”

In response to Donald’s tweet, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. Government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”

Harry and Meghan are currently living in Los Angeles with their young son Archie.

The couple had been living in a multi-million dollar mansion in Canada, but it’s understood they fled to California before travel restrictions were put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.