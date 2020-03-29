Donald Trump announces America WON’T be paying for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security

Donald Trump has announced that America will not be paying for security for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The couple jetted from Canada to California this week, despite world leaders urging people to stay at home and make no unnecessary journeys.

After officially stepping down as senior Royals, the couple had tried to get the Canadian government to cover their security needs – but later were told they would have to pay for their own security.

Now the President of the United States has said he is also refusing to cover their security costs.

Taking to Twitter Trump revealed the couple will have to pay for themselves.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom,” he wrote.

“It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada.”

Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!

His announcement comes hours after it was reported that Meghan and Harry would have to ask Trump for “special help” in order to get security for their new life in Hollywood.

The UK and the US have had a long-standing agreement where bodyguards protect diplomats and members of the Royal family.

President Trump’s Secret Service agent shave been allowed to carry weapons on his state visit and vice versa.

“There is a reciprocal agreement between the US that allows protection officers to carry their weapons. But Harry is no longer a serving royal and that is why his protection in Canada from the Mounties was withdrawn,” the Royal insider revealed.

“Someone is going to have to ask the State Department, and ultimately the decision rests with Donald Trump, for assistance. Harry cannot live in the US without armed protection.”

Meghan and Trump have had a history of negative relations, with the pair very obviously disliking each other. The President previously called Meghan “nasty”, while the Duchess avoided meeting Trump during her time in the Royal family.