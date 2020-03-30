Prince Harry and Meghan Markle respond to Donald Trump REFUSING to pay for their security

The couple want to set the record straight

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle respond to Donald Trump REFUSING to pay...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have responded to Donald Trump – after he stated America won’t be paying for the security.

There had been reports this weekend that the couple needed to ask for “special” security from Trump, but now the former senior Royals have hit back.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources,” a spokesperson said.

“Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”

Earlier President Trump publicly stated the US wouldn’t be funding their security needs.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada.

“Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay,” he added.

Harry and Meghan have relocated from their million dollar mansion in Canada to Los with their almost one-year-old son, Archie.

It is believed the couple are eyeing up a move to Hollywood.

The move comes days after it was revealed that Meghan will be narrating a Disneynature film.