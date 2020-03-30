These are the celebrities who have donated to the Coronavirus crisis so far

As the outbreak of the Coronavirus continues to cause a worldwide crisis, it is important now more than ever to show our support for the those working on the front-line, and the vulnerable.
And some of our favourite Hollywood stars have been making serious donations to help.
Dozens of famous faces are donating to good causes as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.
Take a look at who has donated so far:
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner has made a huge contribution to the COVID-19 crisis.
The reality star made a $1 million donation to help Los Angeles hospitals with relief and supplies.
The 22-year-old’s doctor Dr Thaïs Aliabadi announced on her Instagram that Kylie donated to help her and other doctors buy masks and other protective gear.
Kylie has also been actively advising her fans to practice social distancing to save lives.
I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million….
Conor McGregor
MMA star Conor McGregor has already made a significant donation to the Irish Coronavirus crisis.
The 31-year-old donated €1 million euro for protective equipment to help fight COVID-19, donating masks, gloves and medical equipment to Irish hospitals.
The Proper No. Twelve founder revealed on Twitter that he had made the donation, after speaking to the Minister for finance Pascal Donohue.
His fighting spirit is fierce in and out of the ring, and Conor has been sharing motivational messages across his social media platforms.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
He may be known for his action-packed movies, but Arnold Schwarzenegger has been breaking headlines for different reasons this month.
The former Governor of California did his part to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus and donated $1 million to the Frontline Responders Fund.
He shared the news on his Instagram page and urged his followers to do donate what they can.
The message has worked wonders and there is now nearly $500,000 more donated to the fund since his original donation.
I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better. This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I’m proud to be part of it. I donated 1 million dollars, and I hope that all of you who can will step up to support these heroes. Go to the link in my bio to help out.
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell has brought joy to millions of children around the world voicing Anna in Frozen, and now she is providing more joy with her contribution.
The actress has donated $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry, with the help of her two daughters.
Kristen revealed the news in an Instagram post and explained the odd donation number.
“The reason the number is odd is that when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank,” she admitted.
NKH has always been there for kids who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellys all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together. (The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from thier piggy bank. I couldnt have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.😍😍😍) #Repost @nokidhungry with @make_repost ・・・ We’re BEYOND grateful to our friend and #HungerHero @kristenanniebell for her gift of $150,007.96! Thank you for helping us send out even more grants to schools and community groups working to feed kids during the #COVID19 outbreak.
Angelina Jolie
Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has donated $1 million to fight child hunger during the outbreak of COVID-19.
Similar to Kristen Bell, the 42-year-old donated the large amount of money to No Kid Hungry.
The organization will provide meals for children from low-income families across the US while schools are closed.
She may play an evil fairy in Maleficent, but this mother of six clearly has a softer side.
Justin Bieber
International pop star Justin Bieber has been showing his support also.
In February, Justin pledged to donate 200,000 RMB (€25,508.71) to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation.
The organization is a children’s charity in China, where the virus originated, to help with the relief efforts.
“China we stand with you as collective humanity and have made a donation to support,” he wrote in his Instagram post.
Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends. China we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support. Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for eachother. Shout out to my friend @kriswu for the conversation.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Oscar-winner Gwyneth Paltrow has reportedly donated $100,000 alongside husband Brad Falchuk to help health workers.
Gwyneth, who starred as Patient 0 in the 2011 pandemic film Contagion, revealed in an Instagram post that she was supporting the Frontline Responders Fund.
“Along with ramping up testing, the single most critical need in the frontline fight against Covid is keeping our heroic medical teams healthy through full PPE gear which is in terribly short supply,” she commented.
Along with ramping up testing, the single most critical need in the frontline fight against Covid is keeping our heroic medical teams healthy through full PPE gear which is in terribly short supply. If doctors and nurses and other hospital staff get sick they can’t keep working to save the rest of us. Access to the gear is available in enormous numbers. But serious logistics are required to get it fast to US hospitals that urgently need it. Flexport is one of the best in the world at this and is doing it pro bono. They have gotten grounded 787s and 747s at deep discounts and are using the funds raised already to start flying them daily, brining in over 2million PPEs a day! Every $125,000 we raise funds a round trip flight. If 6250 people give just $20 that’s over a million masks and other gear kits we can get to hospitals fast. All of this will know someone who needs this critical care but we’ve got to keep our medical frontline responders healthy. @bradfalchuk are supporting this and we encourage everyone to do whatever they can. Link is in my bio.
Rihanna
Last but certainly not least, Rihanna has given the biggest donation of all these celebs.
The R&B star may have been trending on Twitter last week for her return to the music industry, but she is also making waves outside of the music industry.
The 32-year-old’s charity organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, donated $5 Million for the Coronavirus relief efforts.
The organization posted the fantastic news on its Instagram page.
An incredible contribution from an incredible lady!
We’ve responded to COVID-19 by distributing $5 million in grants to @PartnersInHealth @DirectRelief @FeedingAmerica @RescueOrg @WHO and #Barbados to prepare communities w/ critical protective gear, medical supplies, equipment and access to food across multiple countries and regions. #CLF #HealthcareHeroes 📷: Partners in Health