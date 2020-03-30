These are the celebrities who have donated to the Coronavirus crisis so far

These generous A-listers have been busy giving back

These are the celebrities who have donated to the Coronavirus crisis so...

As the outbreak of the Coronavirus continues to cause a worldwide crisis, it is important now more than ever to show our support for the those working on the front-line, and the vulnerable.

And some of our favourite Hollywood stars have been making serious donations to help.

Dozens of famous faces are donating to good causes as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.

Take a look at who has donated so far:

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has made a huge contribution to the COVID-19 crisis.

The reality star made a $1 million donation to help Los Angeles hospitals with relief and supplies.

The 22-year-old’s doctor Dr Thaïs Aliabadi announced on her Instagram that Kylie donated to help her and other doctors buy masks and other protective gear.

Kylie has also been actively advising her fans to practice social distancing to save lives.

Conor McGregor

MMA star Conor McGregor has already made a significant donation to the Irish Coronavirus crisis.

The 31-year-old donated €1 million euro for protective equipment to help fight COVID-19, donating masks, gloves and medical equipment to Irish hospitals.

The Proper No. Twelve founder revealed on Twitter that he had made the donation, after speaking to the Minister for finance Pascal Donohue.

His fighting spirit is fierce in and out of the ring, and Conor has been sharing motivational messages across his social media platforms.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

He may be known for his action-packed movies, but Arnold Schwarzenegger has been breaking headlines for different reasons this month.

The former Governor of California did his part to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus and donated $1 million to the Frontline Responders Fund.

He shared the news on his Instagram page and urged his followers to do donate what they can.

The message has worked wonders and there is now nearly $500,000 more donated to the fund since his original donation.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell has brought joy to millions of children around the world voicing Anna in Frozen, and now she is providing more joy with her contribution.

The actress has donated $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry, with the help of her two daughters.

Kristen revealed the news in an Instagram post and explained the odd donation number.

“The reason the number is odd is that when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank,” she admitted.

Angelina Jolie

Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has donated $1 million to fight child hunger during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Similar to Kristen Bell, the 42-year-old donated the large amount of money to No Kid Hungry.

The organization will provide meals for children from low-income families across the US while schools are closed.

She may play an evil fairy in Maleficent, but this mother of six clearly has a softer side.

Justin Bieber

International pop star Justin Bieber has been showing his support also.

In February, Justin pledged to donate 200,000 RMB (€25,508.71) to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation.

The organization is a children’s charity in China, where the virus originated, to help with the relief efforts.

“China we stand with you as collective humanity and have made a donation to support,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Oscar-winner Gwyneth Paltrow has reportedly donated $100,000 alongside husband Brad Falchuk to help health workers.

Gwyneth, who starred as Patient 0 in the 2011 pandemic film Contagion, revealed in an Instagram post that she was supporting the Frontline Responders Fund.

“Along with ramping up testing, the single most critical need in the frontline fight against Covid is keeping our heroic medical teams healthy through full PPE gear which is in terribly short supply,” she commented.

Rihanna

Last but certainly not least, Rihanna has given the biggest donation of all these celebs.

The R&B star may have been trending on Twitter last week for her return to the music industry, but she is also making waves outside of the music industry.

The 32-year-old’s charity organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, donated $5 Million for the Coronavirus relief efforts.

The organization posted the fantastic news on its Instagram page.

An incredible contribution from an incredible lady!