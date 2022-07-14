Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson shares stunning snaps from her wedding day

Eleanor Tomlinson has shared some stunning snaps from her wedding to rugby player Will Owen.

The actress, 30, and the sports star, 27, tied the knot at the lavish Euridge Manor in the Cotswolds.

The bride looked radiant in a strapless wedding dress by popular Spanish bridal brand Pronovias, which featured oversized sleeves and a long train.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eleanor Tomlinson (@eleanortomlinson)

Sharing photos from their big day on Instagram, the Poldark star wrote: “When a Miss becomes a Mrs. I love you.”

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Eleanor revealed her wedding dress was the first one she tried on.

The actress said: “The first dress I tried on was the one. I looked at my brother and he burst into tears and I just knew I’d found my dream dress and then some.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eleanor Tomlinson (@eleanortomlinson)

“I still tried on pretty much every other dress in the shop because why not? But I knew nothing could beat the dress I’d already found.”

Joking about the size of her lavish gown, Eleanor continued: “There wasn’t even room for my dad to sit next to me in the car – he had to sit in the front!”

“I have never felt so confident though. So happy. So loved. And so ready to walk down that aisle.”

The actress is best known for playing Aidan Turner’s on-screen love interest Demelza in the hit BBC series Poldark.