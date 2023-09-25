Phoebe Waller-Bridge fuels engagement rumours with Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has fuelled speculation she’s engaged to The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh.

The 38-year-old’s filmmaker beau joined her as she attended her brother Jasper Waller-Bridge’s wedding to Downton Abbey actress Michelle Dockery in London over the weekend.

In photos published by MailOnline, Phoebe was spotted wearing a huge diamond on her ring finger at the wedding.

Phoebe started dating Martin in 2017, and the couple have kept their relationship out of the public eye.

The actress made a rare comment about their relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair back in June.

She said: “It’s really useful being with someone who I think is a genius, it just ups your game.”

“I would always have wanted Martin McDonagh to think of my work as good, whether I was with him or not. I will find out now, either way!”

When asked whether criticism from her beau would be demoralising, Phoebe replied: “Probably a bit of that. And also, I just really, really fancy him. So if you show someone something, and you fancy them, it can become this blur.”

The notoriously private couple made their red carpet debut together in October 2017, when they attended a screening of Three Billboards.

They also attended the 2018 Golden Globes together, and shared a kiss after Martin won Best Screenplay and Best Drama.

Phoebe was previously married to Irish director Conor Woodman from 2014 to 2017.