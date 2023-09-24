Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery marries Jasper Waller-Bridge

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery married her fiancé Jasper Waller-Bridge on Saturday.

The actress, who is best known for playing Lady Mary Crawley, and the brother of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge tied the knot at a church in London.

In photos published by MailOnline, the bride is seen wearing a stunning white satin Emilia Wickstead Josephine dress while the groom donned a navy suit.

Michelle Dockery marries Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brother Jasper in London – seven years after her fiancé John Dineen tragically died of cancer aged just 34 https://t.co/6kNAxzAzeU — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 23, 2023

Michelle’s Downton Abbey co-stars were in attendance – including Lily James, Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville and Lesley Nicol.

The show’s creator Julian Fellowes was also on the guest list along with is wife Emma Joy Kitchener.

Imelda Staunton, who played Maud Bagshaw, was also spotted at the celebrations along with Allen Leech – who portrayed Tom Branson – and Jim Carter – who starred as head butler Carson.

📸 Lily James attending Michelle Dockery's wedding in London today 🤵‍♀️👰 pic.twitter.com/Qs9FqtBkg3 — Miss Lily James (@lilyjamescom) September 23, 2023

Michelle and Jasper started dating in 2019, and they announced their engagement last January.

Michelle, 41, was previously engaged to John Dineen – who died from cancer in 2015 aged 34.

Her husband Jasper is a film and TV producer.