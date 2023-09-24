Ad
Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery marries Jasper Waller-Bridge

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery married her fiancé Jasper Waller-Bridge on Saturday.

The actress, who is best known for playing Lady Mary Crawley, and the brother of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge tied the knot at a church in London.

In photos published by MailOnline, the bride is seen wearing a stunning white satin Emilia Wickstead Josephine dress while the groom donned a navy suit.

Michelle’s Downton Abbey co-stars were in attendance – including Lily JamesJoanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh BonnevilleLesley Manville and Lesley Nicol.

The show’s creator Julian Fellowes was also on the guest list along with is wife Emma Joy Kitchener.

Imelda Staunton, who played Maud Bagshaw, was also spotted at the celebrations along with Allen Leech – who portrayed Tom Branson – and Jim Carter – who starred as head butler Carson.

Michelle and Jasper started dating in 2019, and they announced their engagement last January.

Michelle, 41, was previously engaged to John Dineen – who died from cancer in 2015 aged 34.

Her husband Jasper is a film and TV producer.

