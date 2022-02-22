Perrie Edwards shares adorable snaps of her son Axel as he turns six months old

Perrie Edwards has shared adorable snaps of her son Axel as he turns six months old.

The Little Mix star and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their first child together in August 2021.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday evening, Perrie shared two sweet photos of Axel with her 14.3 million followers, on his six month birthday.

In the first picture, Axel is seen sporting a Mickey Mouse top as he gazes wide eyed up at his mum.

In the second snap, Axel holds up a card which reads: “Today I am 6 months old”.

The tot took his first steps back in November, with Perrie documenting the milestone moment on Instagram.

Perrie and Alex have been dating since 2016, and announced their pregnancy on May 10, 2021.

At the time, Perrie wrote on Instagram: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You 🌎♥️ We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Announcing the birth of their son, Perrie wrote on the app: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️.”