Perrie Edwards shares adorable video of son Axel learning to walk

Perrie Edwards has shared an adorable video of her son Axel learning to walk.

The Little Mix star and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their first child together on August 21, and he is already starting to take his first steps.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Perrie shared a clip of her baby boy walking towards the camera with Elton John’s track Step Into Christmas playing in the background.

Ahead of her son’s first Christmas, Perrie dressed Axel in an adorable Christmas onesie.

She and Alex have also decorated their home for the festive season, as stockings can be seen in the background of the video.

It comes after Perrie and her bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall announced they will be taking a break from Little Mix next year.

In a statement shared on social media, they said they will part ways when their Confetti tour comes to an end in 2022 to pursue solo projects.

They wrote: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.”

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.”

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much,” they continued.

“We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.”

They concluded their statement by writing: “We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x.”

