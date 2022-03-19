Oti Mabuse announces the death of her beloved niece: ‘I can’t even begin to describe the pain’

Oti Mabuse has announced the death of her 28-year-old niece, Tlhogi.

The Strictly pro shared the devastating news on Instagram today, as she posted photos of them together.

Oti captioned the post: “How is this the last time I would hold you in my arms. I am so shattered inside I can’t even begin to describe the pain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

“This is not how this was supposed to go. We had plans together, travel the world and dance on a beach in Jamaica for my birthday 💔,” the dancer continued.

“I used to fetch you everyday from crèche, swimming, chess since we were 8. You were only 28 yet the kindest, sweetest human being in my life! I’ve lost my niece, my little sister, my best friend ☹️.”

“Life dealt you the harshest card but you always chose to win, you always fought to come out the other side above it all with a smile on your face.”

“I love you much with all my heart and now you’re gone and I feel lost in more ways than one to a pain I’ve never felt before 😢 I’m still calling you and texting you trying to understand – how? Why?”

Oti concluded her post by writing: “May you rest in peace and power 💛 my sweet Tlhogi 😢💔 say hi to Koko, Abuti Neo Le Malume Tshepo. I promise to take care of Sesi, Nanikie and Mpho for you x.”

A host of famous faces expressed their condolences in the comment section, including Laura Whitmore who wrote: “Thinking of you ❤️.”

Alexandra Burke also commented, “Sending you love my darling I’m so sorry for your loss xxx,” and fellow Strictly star Dianne Buswell wrote, “I’m sorry for your loss oti xxxxx sending lots of love.”