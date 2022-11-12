Olivia Bowen SLAMS ‘pathetic’ trolls after facing backlash for return to work following the death of close friend

Olivia Bowen has slammed “pathetic” trolls after facing backlash for her return to work following the heartbreaking death of her close friend.

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old paid tribute to her and her husband Alex’s late friend Joe, who was like a “little brother” to her.

The Love Island star faced backlash for being “insensitive” after she shared an ad post on Instagram two days later.

Olivia has since slammed the “pathetic individuals” who voiced their opinion on her grieving process.

In a lengthy statement shared to her Instagram story, the Love Island star wrote: “I’m going to say this once & once only. Wasn’t sure whether to address it or not but it makes me so angry that anyone else would be judged on the way they cope after a horrific piece of news. USE YOUR BRAIN. LEARN.”

“Do not judge how people grieve. It is so ironic that some people will comment nastily on the fact that I’ve picked up my work again on social media after our horrific news, complaining & judging.”

“When I’ve LITERALLY just lost someone to mental health. We are all wired differently, we all cope differently. You’re going to comment judgementally & try guilt trip me on the way I have tried to delve back into my work?”

“Some people will hide in bed for days,” Olivia continued. “Some people will talk & cry & shout. Some people will carry on & pretend like nothing happened for a while. Some people will distract themselves with work & things that take their mind off of what has happened.”

“It actually is completely shocking but not at all in some respect, that I have received comments from pathetic, judgey individuals picking apart & having a go at me basically for posting on Instagram. This is my work. This is what I do.”

“I am just coping the only way I know how which is to support my loved ones, and try and be strong and continue to live in anyway that I can to distract my mind from spiralling. My God, just let me deal with this in my own way without pushing me further into self-criticism.”

“Don’t you think I’m not sure how to act either? Rant over. Deleting & blocking anyone that thinks they can judge a grieving person trying to navigate their life after a loss. You are vile if that’s how your tiny mind works that you can’t fathom what I’ve written.”

“I shouldn’t even be bothering explaining it because it’s not about me in the slightest. But I’m not gonna pass this opportunity by to make it known & educate & raise awareness that it is WRONG & DAMAGING to judge anyone on how they grieve. Period.”

Earlier this week, Olivia paid tribute to her late friend Joe in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

Sharing a carousel of photos, she wrote: “There is so much to say but I have so little words that seem fitting. You were the life & soul of every room you walked into, you wound me up & brought me up all at the same time. Like an annoying little brother 😂.”

“It wasn’t an event if you didn’t turn up to surprise everyone after saying you weren’t coming 😂 I have so many memories & thoughts & times that would sound insignificant if I said them aloud, but in my heart & my head they’re enormous.”

“Thank you for all the memories,” Olivia continued. “Thank you for being the best friend to the love of my life. Thank you for always making me feel like your best friend too. You did that for so many you know.”

“It feels so painful that we couldn’t fix things for you. It feels so wrong. I hope you know how much you were & still are loved. Be peaceful Joe ❤️🕊.”

Olivia’s husband Alex shared a tribute of his own to his late best friend, writing: “Dunno what im feeling right now but I know that you made my life better, been there for me since the day we met I can’t believe your not gonna see my son grow up but im gonna make sure he knows who his uncle STIG was❤️.”

“I feel like I’ve lost a massive part of my life but I know im gonna celebrate your life every single day and your gonna live on in all of us.”

I just know you’re resting with you’re nan up there right now and that’s all you wanted. I LOVE YOU BROTHER! ❤️”

