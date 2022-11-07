Olivia Attwood spotted for the first time since leaving I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here

Olivia Attwood has been spotted for the first time since leaving I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The Love Island star, who was an early favourite to win the series, had to leave camp after just 24 hours for medical reasons – and was unable to return.

A show spokesperson told The Mirror: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks.”

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

Olivia has since been spotted at an Australian airport, as she prepares to return home to the UK.

The 31-year-old shot to fame on the 2017 series of Love Island, and she made history as the first ever Love Island star to appear on I’m A Celeb.

Speaking before entering the jungle, Olivia said: “Being part of I’m A Celebrity still hasn’t sunk in yet and when I first got the call to take part, I didn’t really believe it! It felt surreal because taking part in the jungle is the absolute pinnacle.”

“It’s the crème de la crème of all shows and obviously I didn’t have to think about it. I said yes immediately!”

“One of the things that will be nice will be to show a different side to me. I think people think I am high maintenance, and I will struggle without make-up and nails, but I am not that bothered, and I think that might surprise people. I am happy to muck in.”

“It will also be nice to have a digital detox. I do a lot of social media and I spend a crazy amount of time on my phone. My phone causes me stress. We are all prisoners to our phones and so it will be so nice to have this time in life where you are digitally disconnected for three weeks.”

“It’s going to be great to be completely immersed in the jungle environment and I am excited to see what I can do.”